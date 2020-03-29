Timmy Hill Edges Ryan Preece in OT to Win eNASCAR Pro Invitational at Texas

Timmy Hill held off Ryan Preece in overtime to win Sunday's eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

The race required an additional three laps after Preece momentarily lost control and ended up in the infield.

Hill led on the restart, with Preece in third. Preece overtook Garrett Smithley for second place to set up a dramatic battle for the win. He attempted to pass Hill on the inside in the final stretch, but the No. 66 car was up to the task.

Daniel Suarez had a great view of the finish since he was forced to be a spectator.

Karma came around to bite Suarez. Not only did he fail to make contact with Ty Dillon after attempting to intentionally wreck the No. 13 car, but he also drove himself directly into the wall.

Suarez probably received a stern rebuke in the virtual hauler from the eNASCAR powers that be.

This was the second race in the eNASCAR iRacing Series, an event to help tide fans over until actual action resumes on the track.

Like a number of sports leagues across the world, the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series went on hold through May 3 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. While not quite matching the real thing, iRacing is a close enough simulation to provide the feel of a race day.

Assuming the series mirrors its real-world counterpart, the Bristol Motor Speedway will be the next stop.

