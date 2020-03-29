Canadiens' Jeff Petry Opens $2.5K Daily Tabs to Feed Workers Amid COVID-19

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry is opening tabs at two different local restaurants to feed hospital employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

As the veteran explained in an Instagram post, he will open $2,500 tabs at Mandy Salads and Notre-Boeuf-de-Grace beginning Sunday for anyone who shows a hospital badge to receive a free meal.

Petry explained his admiration for the hospital workers in the post:

"The around the clock hours they are working to help fight this crazy virus is nothing short of heroic. I’m sure they would say 'I’m just doing my job', but to us it’s more than that. These selfless individuals are not only putting themselves at risk, but are also dealing with the same stresses that come along with these circumstances when they go home. We want them to know we are thinking of them & supporting them."

The 32-year-old is in his sixth year with the Canadiens after beginning his career with the Edmonton Oilers.

While the NHL season has been on hiatus to help slow the spread of the disease, multiple hockey players have taken it upon themselves to help their communities.

New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist donated $100,000 to a New York City food bank.

According to CNN.com, there have been about 680,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide as of Sunday with about 125,000 in the United States and more than 5,000 cases in Canada.