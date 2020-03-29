WWE Rumors: WrestleMania 36 Spoilers Leak on Changes to 2-Night Card

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Please do not continue reading this article unless you want parts of WrestleMania 36 spoiled.

I repeat: Do. Not. Continue. Reading.

If you're still reading, congratulations—you may now know Goldberg's replacement opponent for Roman Reigns is Triple H.

Kidding. It's not. I promise.

But continue reading if you'd like to see who will actually be spending two-and-a-half minutes getting the Jackhammer-spear combo meal.

WWE's Replacement for Roman Reigns Is...Braun Strowman

Yes, you read that correctly. Not Matt Riddle, because we cannot have fun things. Instead, it's Strowman, per Wrestling Observer Radio (via With Spandex), a choice that would have excited fans two years ago but will instead provide apathy now.

Strowman's momentum as a character has severely halted over the past year especially, and his most recent feud involved him dropping the Intercontinental Championship to Sami Zayn in a 3-on-1 match that also included Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro.

While it's likely Goldberg would have dropped the title to Reigns, it feels like a borderline guarantee he'll walk away with the blue strap rather than handing it to Strowman. WWE has not announced what it plans to do post-WrestleMania season, but smart money is on a new build to Roman vs. Goldberg at a theoretical SummerSlam.

Andrade Injured and Replaced by...Austin Theory

Yeah, I'm not totally sure I get this one either other than Theory being a rising star WWE wants to get into the spotlight. POST Wrestling (h/t Wrestling Inc.) reported Theory will replace Andrade and team with Angel Garza to take on The Street Profits for the Raw Tag Team Championship.

Even the Garza-Andrade match against the Profits seemed hastily put together, so adding Theory to the mix should make this an easy Street Profits win. Let's just hope they get 15ish minutes to shine and put together a match that gets social media buzzing.

All things considered, though, this is probably a match WWE could have scrapped once Andrade went down.

Dana Brooke Out of WrestleMania, SmackDown Women's Match Now a 5-Way

Dana Brooke is in quarantine, per Dave Meltzer (via WrestlingNews.co), and has been taken out of the announced SmackDown Women's Championship match at WrestleMania. Instead, Bayley will defend her championship against Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans, Naomi and Tamina.

Miz Out of WrestleMania Due to Illness

Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Wrestling Inc.) reported Miz was pulled out of a potential SmackDown Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania after falling ill. Miz was in Orlando for the tapings but was not cleared to wrestle.

There will now reportedly be a ladder match between John Morrison and one of the Usos.

Updated WrestleMania 36 Card

via Wrestling Inc.

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Braun Strowman vs. Goldberg (c)



WWE NXT Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match for the SmackDown Women's Title

Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina vs. Bayley (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Angel Garza and Austin Theory vs. The Street Profits (c)



WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn (c)

Ladder Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

One of The Usos vs. John Morrison (c)



WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match

Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane (c)

Last Man Standing Match

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Boneyard Match

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Firefly Fun House Match

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

Bobby Lashley vs. Aleister Black

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler