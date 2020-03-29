49ers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Odell Beckham Jr. Trade, DeForest Buckner Price

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver depth chart will not feature Odell Beckham Jr. in 2020.

According to The Athletic's Jay Glazer, there is "no truth" to the rumors that the 49ers could land Beckham in an offseason trade. The Super Bowl LIV runner-up needs to improve its wide receiver group after Emmanuel Sanders departed for the New Orleans Saints in free agency.

While Kyle Shanahan's team will not be adding a top-end talent through free agency or a trade, it could do so at the 2020 NFL draft since wide receiver is one of the deepest positions in the draft class.

The newly acquired No. 13 overall pick could aid the 49ers in their search to find more targets for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Latest 49ers Rumors

Odell Beckham Jr.

Glazer squashed any links between the 49ers and Beckham while answering a question during a mailbag for The Athletic.

"Nope. No truth to that," Glazer wrote. "Sorry, gang. I know the 49ers loved him, but they are trying to rebuild draft capital, not give up draft capital."

ESPN Radio's Bart Scott indicated earlier in the offseason that the Cleveland Browns put Beckham on the trading block (h/t Cleveland.com's Troy L. Smith).

"Just know you heard it here first," Scott said. "I'm telling you right now, Odell Beckham is on the trading block, and it's real right now."

Dealing Beckham would not have made much sense from the Browns' perspective, as he is coming off a 1,000-yard season and the team added more weapons in free agency to hopefully thrive during Kevin Stefanski's first year in charge.

The 49ers have two players returning for 2020 who produced more than 400 receiving yards last season.

Tight end George Kittle led the NFC West side with 1,053 yards on 85 receptions, while Deebo Samuel impressed in his rookie campaign with 802 yards. With an early first-round pick in their possession, the 49ers could target Alabama's Jerry Jeudy or Henry Ruggs III or Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb.

Each of those prospects would come at a much cheaper cost than Beckham, who is scheduled to make $14.2 million in 2020 and is under contract until 2023.

Because of the structure of his deal, the 49ers would likely have had to pay a large price to secure his services.

If they draft a wide receiver in the first round, the 49ers would have that rookie, Kendrick Bourne, free-agent signing Travis Benjamin and a few others available to fill the depth behind Kittle and Samuel.

DeForest Buckner

San Francisco acquired the No. 13 pick from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for DeForest Buckner.

According to The Athletic's Matt Barrows, the 49ers thought Buckner's contract demands were too much for their liking:

"The 49ers thought Buckner's asking price was too high. They began seeking a trade partner as the NFL Scouting Combine was getting underway, which coincided with the team's initial meeting with Buckner's agent. Second, they never would have been able to get a mid-first-round pick for Armstead."

Buckner ended up signing a four-year deal worth $84 million upon the completion of the trade.

The 26-year-old produced 12 quarterback hits, nine tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in 16 regular-season games last season. While most teams could not afford to lose a player like Buckner, the 49ers should be able to deal with it because they have one of the best defensive line collections in the NFL.

Nick Bosa starred during his rookie campaign with nine sacks and Arik Armstead produced 10 quarterback takedowns.

Armstead, Bosa, Dee Ford and Solomon Thomas are all scheduled to make more than $6 million in 2020, and while the 49ers could miss Buckner in some stretches, they should have enough high-end talent to continue thriving atop the NFC.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference. Contract information obtained from Spotrac.