4-Star RB Prospect Brandon Campbell Commits to USC over Alabama

Timothy J. Gonzalez/Associated Press

The University of Southern California picked up a big commitment on Saturday night as running back Brandon Campbell announced he was signing with the Trojans as part of their 2021 class.

Campbell is rated a 4-star recruit and the No. 22 tailback in the country by 247Sports. He picked USC over Alabama, Ohio State, LSU and Baylor, among others.

At 5'10", 190 pounds, the Katy, Texas, native has a smaller frame that should fill out as he continues to develop. 247Sports clocked him at 4.58 seconds while running the 40-yard dash, with analyst Gabe Brooks calling him a "bona fide Power Five starter":

"Typical running back build with above average bulk relative to average height. Not the frame of a big back but enough space to get to 200-plus with relative ease. Athletic playmaker with impressive verified speed and agility (4.58 40, 4.07 shuttle). Shows good burst when he decides to plant and go. Limited pass-catching opportunities out of the backfield have been encouraging, particularly downfield. Shows enough close-quarters wiggle to make a defender miss. A bit hesitant at times. Can become a more decisive runner and set up blocks better."

Brooks also noted that Campbell is one of the more highly touted backs in a Texas pool that's currently teeming with talent.

Campbell's junior year numbers seem to back up that notion as well. In 2019, he carried the ball 116 times for 883 yards and 19 touchdowns while hauling in 13 receptions for 274 yards and three scores.

For a Trojans team coming off an 8-5 season (7-2 in Pac-12), Campbell's signing represents progress under head coach Clay Helton.

In 247Sports' class of 2021 rankings, USC now has the 13th-best recruiting class in Division I and ranks second in the Pac-12. A sizable portion of that is due to 5-star quarterback Jake Garcia and 4-star linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote, but Campbell's commitment certainly helped.

As Helton looks to fill out his next class, he can point to a solid pipeline of players already gearing up to take the field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.