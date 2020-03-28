Cam Newton Odds: Chargers Heavy Betting Favorites to Sign QB over Jaguars

Ben Margot/Associated Press

There's a new odds-on favorite to land free-agent quarterback Cam Newton, and it could make for a wildly fascinating season should he end up there.

The Los Angeles Chargers are now -115 (bet $115 to win $100) to sign Newton, per FanDuel Sportsbook. L.A. originally opened up at +350 when Newton was released Tuesday.

Should the former No. 1 overall pick take his talents to Los Angeles, the Chargers may very well find themselves fighting for a playoff spot in 2020. After moving on from Philip Rivers, the team is seemingly a quarterback away from being able to at least challenge the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West, if not contend for a wild-card spot.

With a wideout corps featuring Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, L.A. has two solid reasons for Newton to consider agreeing to a deal, and that's before considering tight end Hunter Henry and running back Austin Ekeler. Newton would certainly be a massive upgrade over Tyrod Taylor and Easton Stick—who are now the only quarterbacks remaining on the roster at this point.

That Taylor recently posted a clip of him and Newton working out on Instagram only fueled speculation the former Carolina Panther was heading west.

But the Chargers aren't running away with this one just yet.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, who opened at +250 to sign Newton, still have the second-best odds at +380. The offense in north Florida appears to be in the hands of Gardner Minshew II after the team traded Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears, yet Newton offers an interesting option.

The Miami Dolphins, the original odds-on favorite at +200 when Newton was released, are now third at +450.

Washington still holds the worst odds, though they've jumped from +750 last week to +1000 on Saturday.

While the New England Patriots are currently listed at +650, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported the team "doesn't appear" to have interest in Newton following the departure of Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

FanDuel believes the Chargers are now in the driver's seat to land the quarterback. If so, they'll have plenty of reasons to celebrate as the 2020 season approaches.