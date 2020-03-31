NFL Free Agency 2020: The Best Potential Landing Spots for QB Cam Newton

0 of 5

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Cam Newton, who entered the NFL as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 draft and became a league MVP, a three-time Pro Bowler and an All-Pro quarterback, remains a free agent.

The Carolina Panthers released him last week after agreeing to sign quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Afterward, Newton posted an Instagram video in which he said: "They gave up on me."

A month ago, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Panthers were "moving forward" with Newton as their starting quarterback. However, the organization had a change of heart and went with Bridgewater instead.

Now, Newton must regroup and start a new chapter in his NFL career. However, he landed on the open market after several quarterback-needy clubs had either re-signed or acquired a new signal-caller.

Although Newton has slim pickings in terms of potential destinations, there are five landing spots where he can compete for the starting position or take the field if a young quarterback struggles early next season.

These five destinations are ranked based on Newton's opportunity to start, the team's current financial situation, his familiarity with the coaching staff and the supporting casts.