Tiz the Law Wins 2020 Florida Derby with Empty Stands Amid COVID-19

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Road to the Kentucky Derby continued Saturday with Tiz the Law taking first in the 2020 Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park.

It's a massive victory for Tiz the Law, who picks up 100 points toward qualifying for the Kentucky Derby—which has been postponed until September 5 because of the coronavirus.

Shivaree finished second, using a last-second effort to push past Ete Indien, who came in third.

The track just north of Miami in Hallandale Beach, Florida, was closed off to the public as the state continues to fight COVID-19. The setup was similar to last week's Louisiana Derby, another Kentucky Derby qualifier, which saw Wells Bayou pull off the victory.

As of Saturday, Florida has seen 4,037 positive cases of the coronavirus with 55 dead, per CNN.com.

Saturday's result was another milestone for jockey Manuel Franco, who notched a third-place finish with Another Miracle at the 2019 Breeders' Cup.

It's certainly a good omen for Tiz the Law, as previous winners of the Florida Derby have gone on to major success in Triple Crown races. Always Dreaming won the Florida Derby in 2017 before capturing the Kentucky Derby. So did Orb in 2013 and Big Brown in 2008 before nearly winning all three legs of the Triple Crown.

Last year's Florida Derby winner, Maximum Security, nearly won the Kentucky Derby a few weeks later but was disqualified for interference shortly after crossing the finish line.

Tiz the Law was the odds-on favorite at 6-5, per Action Network. Ete Indien was right behind at 4-1 with Gouverneur Morris at 8-1.

The rest of the field filled out with Disc Jockey (20-1), Candy Tycoon (20-1), Independence Hall (9-2), As Seen On TV (12-1), Shivaree (30-1), Rogue Element (50-1), Sassy But Smart (50-1) and My First Grammy (50-1).

Tiz the Law's sire, Constitution, won the Florida Derby in 2014.