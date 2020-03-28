Chiefs Rumors: Demarcus Robinson Agrees to 1-Year, $2.3M Contract

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly re-signed receiver Demarcus Robinson on a one-year deal worth about $2.3 million, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes showed his support for the move on Twitter:

A fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft, Robinson set career highs last season with 32 catches for 449 receiving yards. He finished fourth on the team with four receiving touchdowns.

The 25-year-old played a key role in one of the best offenses in the NFL while appearing in 70 percent of the offensive snaps, per Pro Football Reference. He played 49 percent of the snaps in the Super Bowl as the Chiefs earned a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Robinson broke out nationally in Week 2 without the injured Tyreek Hill in the lineup.

The 6'1" wideout had six catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns, capturing the attention of fantasy football owners.

Though he never replicated that performance, he was valuable throughout the season while providing Mahomes with another downfield weapon alongside Hill, Sammy Watkins and Mecole Hardman.

These players are all set to return in 2020, along with tight end Travis Kelce and running back Damien Williams, giving the Chiefs a scary offense once again next season.

This depth could give Kansas City a strong chance to repeat as Super Bowl champions.