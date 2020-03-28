Ottawa Senators Radio Analyst Gord Wilson Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photo/Getty Images

Three members of the Ottawa Senators' traveling party have tested positive for COVID-19, as Sens radio analyst Gord Wilson revealed his diagnosis on a CTV Television Network broadcast Friday (h/t Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun).

The Sens announced the NHL's first known COVID-19 case when they revealed an unnamed player's condition March 17. Four days later, the franchise said a second unnamed player also had COVID-19.

The Sens and Colorado Avalanche, who also have two unnamed players with COVID-19, are the only known NHL franchises to have confirmed cases as of Saturday.

As for Wilson, Garrioch reported the following:

"The 59-year-old Wilson, who hasn't missed many broadcasts with partner Dean Brown since the club returned to the NHL in 1992, wasn't feeling well for a couple days after the Senators returned from their trip through San Jose, Anaheim and Los Angeles from March 6-to-12. After speaking to his wife, CTV Ottawa's Patricia Boal, Wilson made the decision to go to Brewer Park coronavirus assessment centre."

Wilson, who received three stents during February heart surgery, spoke with Garrioch about his personal experience with COVID-19, noting the following in part.

"It's a flu like nothing I've ever had," Wilson said. "We've all had the flu, and we've all had bad colds. This is completely different ... completely different. It grips you."

Wilson told Garrioch that he and the rest of his family are self-isolating.