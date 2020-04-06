Predicting Landing Spots for Top 2020 NFL Free Agents 2 Weeks from Draft

0 of 8

The 2020 NFL draft is less than a month away, and free agency is three weeks old. For many teams, this means that it's time to turn their attention from available veterans to rookie prospects. However, there are still some quality free agents available.

Only five players from Bleacher Report's Top 50 Free Agents remain unsigned, but other top veterans have entered the market since the start of free agency. Here, we'll examine the best of the bunch and identify realistic landing spots.

Choices are based on factors like impact potential, scheme fit, team needs and salary-cap space.