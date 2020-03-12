The Top 50 Players on the 2020 NFL Free-Agent Market

4 of 10

20. Derrick Henry, RB, 26 years old

Henry has the question of running back value reopened for debate (if it was ever closed). Sure, there's a lot more to rushing production than the guy carrying the ball, but after watching Henry get the Titans to the AFC Championship Game with 446 yards in the postseason alone, it's a topic worth discussing.

Other running backs might not be worth the investment. But Henry's size, running style and ability to impact games as they go on makes him different.

19. Philip Rivers, QB, 38 years old

The narrative on Rivers is that he can't push the ball deep anymore. There may be some validity to that, but he was still 13th in the league in completed air yards per completion. So he can still get the ball downfield when he needs to, but what he really brings is experience, leadership and production that most teams could use in the quarterback room.

His 20 interceptions in 2019 are concerning, but that's the third time in his career he's done that. That's just who Rivers is, not necessarily a sign of aging.

18. Anthony Castonzo, OT, 32 years old

Castonzo has been one of the best values in the league for the Indianapolis Colts. For an average salary of $10.9 million per year, they have received solid play from the left tackle spot. He was PFF's seventh-rated tackle last season and played 100 percent of the snaps there. He's a little older than the offensive linemen ahead of him on this list, but at 32 years old, it's conceivable he has enough gas in the tank for multiple strong seasons ahead.

17. Arik Armstead, EDGE, 26 years old

There's a lot to like about Armstead. He's just 26 years old, so he could be signed to a long-term deal that expires before he even turns 30. There are also some red flags, like minimal production until his contract year. He had 10 sacks this season, but only had nine in the previous four campaigns combined.

Some of that can be chalked up to injuries. He only played six games in 2017 and eight in 2016. Still, the former first-round pick can play the run well and handle multiple roles along the front. That versatility and upside should get him paid.

16. Jack Conklin, OT, 26 years old

Good help at tackle is hard to find, but the team who signs Conklin is getting it. Unlike most of the tackles on the market, Conklin is young enough to be a foundational piece for years to come. PFF noted that Conklin was graded sixth in zone run-blocking and 14th in gap-blocking this season, so he is suited to play in any scheme.

15. Cory Littleton, LB, 26 years old

Littleton went from largely being a special-teamer in his first two seasons to being a cornerstone of the Rams defense over the last two. He played more than 1,000 defensive snaps in 2019, and in those snaps, he proved to be a capable coverage linebacker with solid skills against the run. At 26 years old with only two seasons as a starter under his belt, he could still have a higher ceiling.

14. Chris Harris Jr., CB, 31 years old

Harris' numbers don't look great. He allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 67.1 percent of their passes and gave up 10.0 yards per target. But that belies the fact that Broncos head coach Vic Fangio often tasked Harris with shadowing the opponent's No. 1 receiver. In 2018, those numbers were 64.8 percent and 7.0 yards per target. His coverage ability still makes him a top free agent, but at 31 years old, it's fair to wonder how long he can keep it up.

13. Jameis Winston, QB, 26 years old

Winston has had five seasons to prove he's a franchise quarterback, and the results still feel inconclusive. He started his own club in 2019 as the only quarterback in NFL history to throw 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in a single season.

Of course, he did have LASIK eye surgery this offseason. "Jameis Winston drastically cuts interceptions after having surgery to actually see the field" feels like the 2020 season's funniest storyline already.

12. Hunter Henry, TE, 25 years old

Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper are clearly the class of the tight end group this season. Much like Hooper, Henry is young enough to play a full long-term contract before turning 30, so the timing is right for a team to lock him up. The thing that separates him from Hooper is his work as a deep threat.

Only Jared Cook and O.J. Howard had a higher average of yards before the catch per reception last season. Henry offers the versatility to play as an in-line tight end, in the slot or even as outside receiver.

11. Brandon Scherff, OG, 28 years old

When it comes to pure performance on the field, Scherff is just as good as any of the offensive linemen on the list. Injuries have become a concern, though. He missed eight games in 2018 and an additional five this past season. At 28 years old, those injury concerns aren't going away.

Still, Scherff is an instant upgrade for anyone looking to bolster the offensive line, especially in the run game.