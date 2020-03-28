Lakers' Anthony Davis Says He Tested Negative for Coronavirus

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Though two Los Angeles Lakers players have reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, center Anthony Davis said his test was negative, per Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times.

He and the other players have still remained quarantined for two weeks, which will end on Monday.

"It's kind of tricky because some guys, you feel fine and you could have it, asymptomatic. And some guys you have all the symptoms," Davis said. "I felt fine and I felt great. I still do. [At the time] I was like that doesn't mean I don't have it. We all showed up and took the test. It was fine."

The NBA season was suspended on March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

The Lakers faced the Nets on March 10, and it was later revealed the Nets had four cases among players, including Kevin Durant. On March 19, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported two unnamed Lakers had tested positive.

More than a dozen players have had confirmed cases around the NBA.

The pandemic continues to grow within the United States, with more than 110,000 confirmed cases in the country as of Saturday, which is the most of any country in the world, per CNN.

"I just saw yesterday the United States became No. 1 in cases," Davis said. "It's kind of just getting out of hand. I'm trying to stay as safe as possible, doing what our team doctors told us and just trying to have a good spirit about everything and tell the people I can reach out to, to stay safe."

There is currently no planned date for the NBA to return.