NFL Rumors: Ex-Cowboys, Patriots DE Michael Bennett Aiming to Play in 2020

Defensive end Michael Bennett isn't ready to hang up his cleats just yet. The former Dallas Cowboy is looking to join another NFL team this offseason and extend his 11-year career, according to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

At 34 years old, Bennett is on the back end of his playing days, but he has produced solid numbers in spurts. He tallied 6.5 sacks last season while splitting time between the Cowboys and New England Patriots, and he recorded 32 tackles in 15 games, despite only starting one.

This not the same Bennett who went to three straight Pro Bowls from 2015 to 2017 and won Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seattle Seahawks, but that doesn't mean he couldn't provide value even with a lower snap count.

Considering teams have been paying a premium on defense in free agency, Bennett could be a value play.

Adding a veteran with playoff experience is usually a reliable decision. But so far, there's no insight as to whether Bennett is open to joining teams that are rebuilding or if he only would accept a deal with a contender.

There's also the question of how much money it would take to sign the defensive end.

Bennett's last contract was worth $16.8 million over two years, including a $4 million signing bonus and $4 million guaranteed. That might be harder to come by at this stage in his career.

