Packers' Aaron Rodgers Compares Leaving Peru Amid COVID-19 to Movie 'Argo'

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a memorable experience leaving Peru right before the country's airport was shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show (h/t ESPN's Rob Demovsky), Rodgers compared the situation to the end of the movie Argo: "The scene at the end where they're racing to the airport. Nobody was chasing us thankfully or holding us. We didn't have to speak Farsi to get back into the country, but there were some moments where we worried we were not going to get out. It was absolute pandemonium at the airport."

Rodgers was on vacation in Peru with three other people when President Martin Vizcarra announced the country would close its borders at 11:59 p.m. local time on March 16 to help prevent the spread of the virus.

A number of American citizens were unable to leave Peru before the order went into effect, but Rodgers noted his group was able to make it out in part because they had a private plane.

Rodgers acknowledged the group "probably" wouldn't have been able to get out right away if they had to fly on a commercial airplane.

Since returning to the United States, Rodgers said none of the people on the trip have shown symptoms of COVID-19 and he has been following quarantine guidelines.