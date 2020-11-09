5-Star PF Moussa Diabate Commits to Michigan over Kentucky, Arizona, More

Source: 247Sports

Moussa Diabate is going to bring his unique skill set to Michigan in the 2021-22 season.

Diabate told basketball reporter Joe Tipton on Monday that he has committed to the Wolverines. Jeff Borzello of ESPN confirmed the commitment.

Born in France, Diabate played for his home country in the 2018 FIBA U16 European Championship. He averaged 11.1 points and 10.3 rebounds in seven games to help the French squad finish fourth.

In 2019, Diabate enrolled at IMG Academy in Florida to hone his basketball skills. The move seems to have paid off, as 247Sports' composite rankings list him as a 5-star prospect and the No. 20 overall player in the 2021 class.

Diabate has tremendous potential in his 6'10" frame, though he needs to add more muscle—he is listed at 215 pounds.

Jerry Meyer of 247Sports named former Georgia Tech star Gani Lawal as the best comparison for Diabate:

"Long arms at 6-9. Energetic athlete who plays with aggression and a competitive edge. Thrives on contact and has an unorthodox style that is physically intimidating. High level rebounder who goes out of his area to pursue the ball. Very limited shooting range. Not uncomfortable with the ball but not a playmaker. A versatile and adept defender."

Given the immense ceiling Diabate possesses, the Wolverines will have no problems adding him to their rotation. A lot of development remains, especially as an offensive player as he continues to work on a consistent shot.

If Juwan Howard and his staff can get Diabate to reach his full potential, he can become one of the best players in college basketball as a freshman.