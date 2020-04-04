WWE WrestleMania 36: Orton's Heel Turn and Most Iconic Moments on Road to PPV

Photo credit: WWE.com.

WrestleMania 36 is chock-full of big-time Superstars and matches, and the success of many of those contests will be a direct result of the build toward them in the recent weeks and months.

As is the case every year, the Road to WrestleMania had its ups and downs, but there are a few moments the promotion will play back often for many years to come because of the indelible impact they had on the show WWE will present Saturday and Sunday.

While this year's WrestleMania feels different than any other because of the fact that it is taking place over two nights and without any fans in attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic, it will be memorable nonetheless.

Here is a look back at some of the iconic moments that helped to shape WrestleMania 36.

Orton's Heel Turn on Edge

Edge's return in the 2020 men's Royal Rumble match after nine years out because of a neck injury was one of the biggest feel-good moments in WWE history, but Randy Orton put a damper on it 24 hours later.

Orton acted as though he wanted to reform Rated-RKO with Edge, but he turned on his friend instead, viciously assaulting him on Raw. The attack included a con-chair-to to Edge's head and neck, which kept him off television for weeks.

Prior to that moment, The Viper had quietly turned face after positive reactions from the WWE Universe, and the fans were seemingly happy to see him show up during Edge's heartfelt promo. But in a matter of minutes, Orton went from a babyface to one of the most reviled heels in wrestling. He also furthered that status in the following weeks by attacking Matt Hardy and Beth Phoenix, as well as through several fantastic promos.

WWE needed a strong heel to oppose Edge in his first singles match back, and there is no question that Orton's turn established him as such.

No match on the WrestleMania card features a more personal rivalry, and that should help to ensure that it is one of the best and most memorable bouts at WrestleMania 36.

McIntyre's Claymore Assault on Lesnar

Drew McIntyre has been ascending up the card in WWE for much of the past year, but his interactions with Brock Lesnar leading up to WrestleMania established him at the main event level.

McIntyre eliminated Lesnar en route to winning the 2020 men's Royal Rumble match, and WWE proved that it wasn't a case of the Scottish Superstar being a flash in the pan when he was booked to physically dominate The Beast on a recent episode of Raw.

When Lesnar aide Paul Heyman criticized McIntyre during a promo, the Rumble winner stormed to the ring to confront the WWE champion. The Beast pretended to walk away before charging McIntyre, and he was met with a thunderous Claymore Kick that left him laid out.

Lesnar finally managed to get up and walk down the ramp, but McIntyre re-emerged and hit him with a second Claymore. Microphones caught Lesnar telling McIntyre to pick up the WWE Championship at that point, and when the fans called for a third Claymore, the Superstars seemingly called an audible and gave them what they wanted.

The Beast Incarnate is one of the most dominant forces in WWE history, but McIntyre made him look ordinary while looking like the next big thing in WWE.

If anyone doubted McIntyre's status or ability to go toe-to-toe with Lesnar, those questions were answered when The Scottish Psychopath took the fight to one of the all-time greats.

Baszler Takes a Bite Out of Lynch

After Becky Lynch beat Asuka at the Royal Rumble to retain the Raw Women's Championship, she was in desperate need of a challenger, and two-time NXT Women's champion Shayna Baszler quickly made her presence known.

Following Lynch's win over Asuka in a rematch on Raw, Baszler jumped The Man from behind and shocked the WWE Universe by biting Becky's neck. The result was a gruesome scene, with blood running from Baszler's lips.

While Baszler is a former UFC star who went on to dominate in UFC, she needed to do something big in order to prove to fans unfamiliar with her that she was a true threat to Lynch's yearlong title reign. There is no question she did precisely that by piercing The Man's skin with her teeth.

Baszler further established herself after that by taking out the entire field in an Elimination Chamber match to become No. 1 contender, but her decision to bite Lynch is what will be talked about for years to come.

Even if Baszler doesn't beat Lynch for the title at WrestleMania, she is one of the most vicious and dastardly heels in WWE, and she should have plenty more opportunities moving forward.

