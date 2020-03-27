Kentucky's Johnny Juzang Says He Will Transfer: 'I'm Going to Miss This Place'

John Locher/Associated Press

University of Kentucky guard Johnny Juzang announced Friday that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal ahead of the 2020-21 season:

Kentucky head coach John Calipari took to Twitter to praise Juzang and welcome him back to the team should he decide to stay:

As a freshman in 2019-20, Juzang averaged 2.9 points and 1.9 rebounds in 12.3 minutes per game, while appearing in 28 contests. He also shot 37.7 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from beyond the arc.

The 6'6", 214-pounder from Los Angeles was usually the eighth or ninth man deep in Kentucky's rotation last season, and he struggled to gain playing time over other guards such as Immanuel Quickley, Tyrese Maxey and Ashton Hagans.

Juzang's best performance came in a 77-64 road win over Tennessee in February when he scored a career-high 13 points on 4-of-4 shooting in 24 minutes.

When Juzang committed to play at Kentucky, 247Sports rated him as a 4-star prospect and ranked him as the No. 33 overall player and No. 9 small forward in the 2020 class.

While Juzang was primarily used at guard with the Wildcats, he is a versatile player with the frame needed to swing between shooting guard and small forward.

Juzang named Kentucky, Kansas, Oregon and Virginia as his final four choices before committing to Kentucky, which suggests the aforementioned schools could be in the running for him on the transfer market.