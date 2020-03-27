Jon Jones Says 'I Got Stir Crazy' on Police Body Cam Video of DWI Arrest

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones told police officers before being arrested that he was getting "stir crazy" sitting at his house when he decided to drive his car.

Police body camera footage obtained by MMA Junkie's Nolan King shows Jones explaining what he was doing out when New Mexico is under a stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I got stir crazy. I got pulled over just being nice, being nice to the homeless people," the UFC star said in the footage. "... I literally just got stir crazy. I just wanted to have a drive. This is my first drive in two weeks. And I saw these homeless guys, I was being nice to them, having a conversation with them, treating them like humans."

Per MMA Fighting's Damon Martin, Jones was arrested by Albuquerque Police at 1:01 a.m. local time on four charges, including aggravated DWI and negligent use of a firearm.

Per the official criminal complaint obtained by KOAT, officers responded to the scene after being made aware of gunshots fired in the area and found Jones sitting in his car with the engine on when they arrived.

Police said Jones' Breathalyzer test results were "at least twice above the legal limit." They also discovered a handgun under the driver's seat and a half-empty bottle of Recuerdo mezcal behind the passenger seat.

This marks the second time Jones has been arrested on DWI charges. He had his driver's license suspended for six months and was fined $1,000 in 2012 as part of a plea deal stemming from a drunk driving charge in New York.

Jones pleaded no contest last October to disorderly conduct after he was accused of battery by a waitress at a nightclub in New Mexico.

Jones is currently scheduled to appear in Bernalillo County Court on April 8 for a bond arraignment hearing.