Jon Jones Says 'I Got Stir Crazy' on Police Body Cam Video of DWI Arrest

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 27, 2020

HOUSTON, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 08: Jon Jones walks to his corner in between rounds against Dominick Reyes in their UFC Light Heavyweight Championship bout during UFC 247 at Toyota Center on February 08, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones told police officers before being arrested that he was getting "stir crazy" sitting at his house when he decided to drive his car.  

Police body camera footage obtained by MMA Junkie's Nolan King shows Jones explaining what he was doing out when New Mexico is under a stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

"I got stir crazy. I got pulled over just being nice, being nice to the homeless people," the UFC star said in the footage. "... I literally just got stir crazy. I just wanted to have a drive. This is my first drive in two weeks. And I saw these homeless guys, I was being nice to them, having a conversation with them, treating them like humans."

Per MMA Fighting's Damon Martin, Jones was arrested by Albuquerque Police at 1:01 a.m. local time on four charges, including aggravated DWI and negligent use of a firearm. 

Per the official criminal complaint obtained by KOAT, officers responded to the scene after being made aware of gunshots fired in the area and found Jones sitting in his car with the engine on when they arrived.

Police said Jones' Breathalyzer test results were "at least twice above the legal limit." They also discovered a handgun under the driver's seat and a half-empty bottle of Recuerdo mezcal behind the passenger seat. 

Video Play Button

This marks the second time Jones has been arrested on DWI charges. He had his driver's license suspended for six months and was fined $1,000 in 2012 as part of a plea deal stemming from a drunk driving charge in New York. 

Jones pleaded no contest last October to disorderly conduct after he was accused of battery by a waitress at a nightclub in New Mexico. 

Jones is currently scheduled to appear in Bernalillo County Court on April 8 for a bond arraignment hearing. 

 

Read 2 Comments

Don’t let them do all the trash talkingGet the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    UFC Superfights That Ended Up Being Complete Busts

    MMA logo
    MMA

    UFC Superfights That Ended Up Being Complete Busts

    Lyle Fitzsimmons
    via Bleacher Report

    Daniel Cormier: I have no doubt Dana White will ‘get UFC 249 done’

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Daniel Cormier: I have no doubt Dana White will ‘get UFC 249 done’

    Bloody Elbow
    via Bloody Elbow

    Level Change Podcast 65: Jon Jones’ DWI arrest, Dana’s enormous brain

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Level Change Podcast 65: Jon Jones’ DWI arrest, Dana’s enormous brain

    Bloody Elbow
    via Bloody Elbow

    Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager defends UFC 249 moving ahead as scheduled: ‘These guys want to fight’

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager defends UFC 249 moving ahead as scheduled: ‘These guys want to fight’

    MMA Fighting
    via MMA Fighting