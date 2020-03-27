MLB Details Criteria for Restarting Season in Agreement with MLBPA

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Official details of the agreement between Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association that pave the way for a shortened 2020 season to be played if and when the coronavirus pandemic ends have been revealed.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, this season won't begin until there are no bans against mass gatherings that would limit the number of fans in the stands, no travel restrictions are in place, and medical experts deem it safe to play games without posing a health risk to teams or fans.

Passan did note one caveat agreed upon by the MLBPA is that games at neutral sites will be considered, and consideration will be given to the feasibility of playing in empty stadiums.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred told ESPN's Scott Van Pelt on Wednesday that "baseball will be back" this season:

"Look, my optimistic outlook is that at some point in May, we'll be gearing back up. We'll have to make a determination, depending what the precise date is, as to how much of a preparation period we need, whether that preparation period is going to be done in the clubs' home cities or back in Florida and Arizona. Again, I think the goal would be to get as many regular-season games as possible and think creatively about how we can accomplish that goal."

It's unclear at this point if all 30 teams will be able to play a full 162-game schedule or if the regular season will be shortened.

Passan reported Thursday the two sides agreed on a number of critical issues, including salary and service-time rules, that allow them to prepare for the possibility of playing games this year. MLB announced on March 12 that the remainder of spring training has been canceled and Opening Day would be delayed.

Other key issues settled between MLB and MLBPA was keeping the draft this summer at a date to be determined, with the number of rounds to be determined. A normal draft consists of 40 rounds, but MLB has the option to reduce it to as few as five with the signing deadline no later than Aug. 1.