Lakers News: Latest Updates and Comments from LeBron James, More

As the NBA continues to wait for updates about a possible return to the court, the Los Angeles Lakers are trying to stay busy.

Always at a safe distance.

While the latest news is limited entirely to off-court happenings, a little bit of good news is a welcome part of these unique days. LeBron James, for example, spent a portion of Thursday showing off his collection of sneakers.

The King headed to Instagram Live, talking about his favorite shoes. He even teased a few others that cannot be shown because they have not yet been released to the public.

Fittingly, he shared the video on Air Max Day. Thursday marked 33 years since the release of the Air Max 1.

There's no question LeBron's assortment of shoes is worth many thousands of dollars. Even if you're not a sneakerhead, you can appreciate the variety and value in his collection.

Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, meanwhile, conducted a Q&A on Twitter, and one of the notable answers involved a current Laker. When asked which NBA player most resembles his style, Abdul-Jabbar picked Anthony Davis.

"Anthony Davis is the player that I mostly resemble, but I never shot [three-]pointers like he does," Abdul-Jabbar said. "However, all other aspects of his game are similar to mine."

Whether it's a great comparison is immaterial. That's enormous praise from the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

For those interested in the comparison, though, Abdul-Jabbar and Davis have relatively similar numbers.

Abdul-Jabbar averaged 24.6 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks in his 20-year career. Davis, meanwhile, has posted 24 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game in eight seasons. The big difference is team accomplishments; Abdul-Jabbar won six rings, and Davis is still seeking his first NBA title.

While a review of Kareem's career involves looking at the history books, Quinn Cook is writing one of his own. Literally.

The point guard revealed a children's book, titled The Cook Book, that unveils his 10 recipes for success. The cover features a tribute to his father Ted, who died when Quinn was 14.

Cook joined the Lakers, his father's favorite team, last offseason and made 38 appearances before the shutdown.

