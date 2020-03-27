Celtics' Marcus Smart 'Feeling Good' After COVID-19 Diagnosis, Brad Stevens Says

Adam Wells
March 27, 2020

Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart plays against against the Oklahoma City Thunder during an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March, 8, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart is making positive progress after being diagnosed with the coronavirus. 

Per Nicole Yang of the Boston Globe, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said Smart is "feeling good" and that he has regular communication with the 26-year-old. 

On March 19, Smart posted a video on Twitter stating he tested positive for the virus and has been in self-isolation since receiving the diagnosis:   

The next day, appearing on CNN with Chris Cuomo, Smart said he was taking isolation "very, very seriously," but wasn't "concerned at all" because he didn't feel any symptoms and received positive reports from his doctors. 

On Thursday, Smart posted an update on Twitter:    

Smart was among a group of NBA players who tested positive for the coronavirus. Utah Jazz teammates Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant and Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood were among the confirmed cases. 

