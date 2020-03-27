Former Chiefs LB Reggie Ragland, Lions Reportedly Agree to Contract

Former Chiefs LB Reggie Ragland, Lions Reportedly Agree to ContractMarch 27, 2020
Mark Humphrey/Associated Press
The Detroit Lions are upgrading their corps of linebackers after reportedly agreeing to a deal with Reggie Ragland.
Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the two sides agreed to a contract on Friday.
