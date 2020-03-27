Former Chiefs LB Reggie Ragland, Lions Reportedly Agree to Contract

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 27, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs' Reggie Ragland (59) celebrates after the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions are upgrading their corps of linebackers after reportedly agreeing to a deal with Reggie Ragland.  

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the two sides agreed to a contract on Friday. 

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

