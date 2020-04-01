Most Likely Heel and Face Turns at WWE WrestleMania 36April 1, 2020
Most Likely Heel and Face Turns at WWE WrestleMania 36
WWE WrestleMania 36 may not be happening in front of a massive crowd, but it is still set to be the biggest night in wrestling for 2020 on April 4 and April 5.
In order to make it special, WWE will need to put on matches that get everyone talking. That includes some surprising moments that get everyone talking.
The easiest way to do so is turning a major star in WWE. A massive heel turn or surprise face turn can change the complexion of the entire company going forward.
With so many huge matches on the card including Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre, Edge vs. Randy Orton and Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler, anything could happen.
A few key wrestlers stand out as the most likely to make a dramatic change to their personality in the aftermath of the results of this year's WrestleMania.
Samoa Joe
Samoa Joe is not currently on the WrestleMania 36 card, but he has served his suspension and could appear on the show. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins is the one match that stands out where he could get involved.
The Samoan Submission Machine has played a role in helping KO combat The Monday Night Messiah, but he has been in and out due to injuries.
He works as a babyface and is still finding his footing in the role, but he has always been an incredible heel. It's easy to turn him back after his time away especially since playing the villain should keep him from taking unnecessary risks in matches.
Joe vs. KO is a feud that makes so much sense, and The Messiah needs someone to save him given that Murphy and The AOP are out due to injury right now.
This is perhaps the least likely move, but it could have the most impact if it happened given how it would reshape Monday Night Raw's main event picture.
Randy Orton
Randy Orton has shifted from heel to babyface frequently as of late, and his rivalry with Edge has reinforced why he can work in either role when motivated. He has been cutting scathing focused promos on The Rated R-Superstar with genuine emotion.
It would make perfect sense given his concern for Edge that he would ultimately turn over the course of the match. It could make for an incredible story as Orton realizes what he is doing and why he truly cares about The Rated-R Superstar.
The Viper is one of the best in the business when he is on. He has rarely seemed as motivated as he does right now. He has been energized by the return of one of his closest friends.
The match should be great, and the aftermath will set up The Rated R-Superstar as one of the defining acts in 2020 for WWE.
Where will it leave Orton? That matters how the match goes and whether he remains a heel after his brutal war with Edge.
Mandy Rose (or Sonya Deville)
Mandy Rose has been on a journey toward a brand new character for a long time. Her story with Otis has evolved and shifted week to week, but it feels like the end result is always God's Greatest Creation giving the big man a chance.
Rose has played up a babyface role on occasion with Otis, but she is still technically considered a heel. If she were to see through Dolph Ziggler's deception and choose Otis, that would be massive face moment for her.
The source of the change will likely come down to revealing what happened on Valentine's Day when Otis got a text from God's Greatest Creation's phone that she would be late. This led to him missing their date.
Sonya Deville is the most obvious culprit. She is already a heel with Rose, but it would turn her against Rose, which is a bigger deal than the face vs. heel dynamic.
This moment is certainly coming. Otis vs. Ziggler at 'Mania will be more of a story segment than a match, and it is only right that something big come out of it.
Sasha Banks
Sasha Banks may be the biggest star in the women's division to never truly get a chance as the top babyface. The Legit Boss is popular and marketable, only held back by her injury history.
Her match at WrestleMania 36 against Bayley, Naomi, Lacey Evans and Tamina could be catalyst for her biggest run to date. She can instantly become the top babyface on SmackDown.
With The Role Model recently turning heel, she and Banks have been inseparable at the expense of The Boss. Banks has felt like the sidekick for Bayley rather than a top contender. This is Banks' first title opportunity in months.
Given both women play characters with massive egos, they are certain to get in each other's way throughout the match. It seems inevitable that The Boss will turn against Bayley to try and win the title.
SmackDown is relying on Bayley and Banks for the foreseeable future at the top of the division. They cannot just be the power duo at the top. There needs to be a conflict at the end.
Drew McIntyre
What bigger moment could shock everyone at WrestleMania than Paul Heyman turning on Brock Lesnar? This would likely be a mistake, but it would certainly leave a lasting impression.
Drew McIntyre has been on a roll lately, and his babyface run has truly sold the audience. There is no need to hold back. Now is the time to fully deliver.
WWE has a tendency to overthink things. The Beast Incarnate will likely take a step back post-Mania, and The Advocate may want to remain on TV. He can do that by allying with The Scottish Psychopath.
McIntyre would instantly become the No. 1 heel in WWE alongside Heyman. The fans might be convinced to turn against him with the right promos. The biggest issue is simply that McIntyre absolutely does not need Heyman.
He is better on his own. He is best riding at the top as the new No. 1 face on the red brand. It would still be a monumental moment if he toppled Lesnar all on his own. Perhaps it would be even bigger than him turning.