Most Likely Heel and Face Turns at WWE WrestleMania 36

Credit: WWE.com

WWE WrestleMania 36 may not be happening in front of a massive crowd, but it is still set to be the biggest night in wrestling for 2020 on April 4 and April 5.

In order to make it special, WWE will need to put on matches that get everyone talking. That includes some surprising moments that get everyone talking.

The easiest way to do so is turning a major star in WWE. A massive heel turn or surprise face turn can change the complexion of the entire company going forward.

With so many huge matches on the card including Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre, Edge vs. Randy Orton and Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler, anything could happen.

A few key wrestlers stand out as the most likely to make a dramatic change to their personality in the aftermath of the results of this year's WrestleMania.