Barcelona Announce Cuts to Player, Staff Salaries Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

BARCELONA, SPAIN - APRIL 04: The Barcelona logo is seen on a flag waving above the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Leg One match between FC Barcelona and AS Roma at Camp Nou on April 4, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona announced Thursday all members of its staff and player rosters, including its first-team football and basketball squads, will receive salary reductions while their leagues remain delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sport reported the news. The club also released a statement about the decision:

"Among the measures adopted, those related to the workplace are motivated by the need to adapt the club's contractual obligations with its staff to the new and temporary circumstances that we are experiencing. This involves the presentation of different cases concerning football and other professional sports, as well as for the other non-sporting personnel.

"These cases will be processed before the Government of Catalonia's Ministry of Labour, once the club has shared all aspects related to these measures, and their scope, with all its staff, both sporting and non-sporting. Basically this is a reduction of the working day, imposed by the circumstances and the protection measures carried out, and, as a consequence, the proportional reduction of the remuneration provided for in the respective contracts."

ESPN's Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens reported Wednesday the players had rejected initial proposals from the club about possible wage decreases because of COVID-19.

"Sources explained that the players are willing to take a hit to their salaries but they are not happy with the terms that have been suggested by the board so far," the ESPN report read. "There is friction between some of the players and some members of the board, which has made negotiations difficult."

Further details about Barca's financial decision weren't immediately released.

The club also announced a series of initiatives it would undertake to help spread awareness about coronavirus and helping avoid the spread of the disease.

"Start an awareness campaign, reinforcing the message '#StayAtHome,' in collaboration with the Hospital de Sant Joan de Deu, which will be broadcast on Barca TV, the club's social networks and communication channels, and which will feature boys and girls who, due to their illness, are on long-term stays at the centre. Together with doctors from various fields, they will explain their experience and encourage everyone to stay at home."

The La Liga season is delayed indefinitely, and UEFA announced the Champions League and Europa League finals have been postponed from their expected May dates.

