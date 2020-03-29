Every NFL Team's Biggest Need This Late in Free Agency

0 of 32

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

With roughly two weeks of NFL free agency in the rearview, teams are running out of premium options—and many of them are running out of cap space. However, they are not running out of holes to fill.

Some big-name players remain on the open market, Cam Newton and Jadeveon Clowney chief among them. However, several teams are already looking toward budget options and next month's draft because of the dwindling free-agent pool as well as cap situations.

Not every franchise faces these constraints, and we could still see some eve-popping contracts handed out in the coming days. Regardless of where teams sit financially, though, each has a glaring need that stands out above the rest.

Whether because of 2019 results, free-agent departures or a lack of long-term stability at a particular position, there's a hole on each team that desperately needs to be filled before the 2020 regular season.