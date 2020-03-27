Vikings Rumors: CB Darryl Roberts of Interest to MIN After Jets Release

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings need to replace cornerback Xavier Rhodes in the secondary, and they reportedly have their eyes on Darryl Roberts.

According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the NFC North team "expressed interest" in the cornerback but is yet to make an official offer. Roberts was cut by the New York Jets on Saturday.

The Marshall product played the last four seasons with the Jets and finished the 2019 campaign with 63 tackles, six passes defended and an interception.

He may have caught Minnesota's eye during a game against the Vikings in 2018 when he tallied 11 tackles and two passes defended during a 37-17 Jets loss.

Rich Cimini of ESPN.com noted New York saved $6 million by releasing Roberts, who started last season but "struggled in coverage." Pro Football Focus gave him an uninspiring 56.6 overall player grade for the 2019 campaign.

Still, Minnesota was a middling 15th in the league in passing yards allowed last season and is now without Rhodes after the three-time Pro Bowler joined the Indianapolis Colts, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Roberts is someone who could provide veteran depth as the Vikings look to challenge for a second straight playoff appearance.