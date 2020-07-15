No. 1 Prospect Jonathan Kuminga to Join G League over Offers from Duke, Kentucky

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJuly 16, 2020

FORT WAYNE, IN - OCTOBER 22: General view of the NBA Development League logo on the floor during a preseason game between the Indiana Pacers and the Charlotte Hornets at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on October 22, 2015 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Pacers defeated the Hornets 98-86. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using the photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

One of the top recruits in the 2021 class, small forward Jonathan Kuminga, is heading to the G League in 2020, as he revealed to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium on Wednesday. 

Charania added Kuminga's G League contract is expected to be in the "$500,000 range."

The 6'8", 205-pound recruit from the Democratic Republic of Congo plays for The Patrick School in New Jersey and was ranked No. 1 overall in his class by 247Sports.com. Before joining the G League, he held offers from Duke, Kentucky, Auburn, Florida State, Baylor, Memphis, Michigan and Texas Tech. 

On May 22, Kuminga announced his final five choices, including the NBA G League:

Brian Snow, the national basketball analyst at 247Sports, compared Kuminga to the Orlando Magic's Jonathan Issac. 247Sports' Evan Daniels wrote:

"Kuminga's combination of physical tools, skill set, scoring ability, defensive versatility, long term upside and upward trajectory over the past two years are among the reasons he's considered a special prospect in the 2021 class. Kuminga has impressive athleticism and fluidity, and while he plays primarily on the wing, he's versatile, skilled and tough enough to be equally effective playing inside and out. While there's room for improvement, his jump shot continues to make stride, as does his post and mid-post game. It's also promising that as Kuminga has gotten older, his game has steadily progressed. At this stage, he's the clear No. 1 prospect in the 2021 class."

A number of top recruits have recently chosen the G League route, including Kai Sotto, Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd and Daishen Nix.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

That's a lot of top talent bypassing the college game, which could become a major theme in the years to come as top players choose to get paid by playing professionally either in the NBA's developmental league or overseas. 

Related

    5-Star Center Recruit Moussa Cisse Commits to Penny Hardaway, Memphis

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    5-Star Center Recruit Moussa Cisse Commits to Penny Hardaway, Memphis

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Union Soldier Campaign Urges UNC to Change 'Tar Heels' Due to Confederate Ties

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Union Soldier Campaign Urges UNC to Change 'Tar Heels' Due to Confederate Ties

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    TBT 2020: Golden Eagles Beat Sideline Cancer for $1M Prize

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    TBT 2020: Golden Eagles Beat Sideline Cancer for $1M Prize

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Duric Talks Zion Lawsuit; Says He Was Conned by Imposter

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Duric Talks Zion Lawsuit; Says He Was Conned by Imposter

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report