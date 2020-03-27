Best Options to Replace Roman Reigns in WrestleMania 36 Title Match vs. Goldberg

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

As WWE continues to deal with all of the changes being brought about by the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, the company may have just lost one of its top stars for the foreseeable future.

According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, Roman Reigns has pulled out of his upcoming universal title match against Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 on April 4 and 5 due to being immunocompromised following his treatment for leukemia in 2018.

It is wise for The Big Dog to consider his health above all else at a time like this, and WWE just has to figure out how to replace him with less than two weeks before the biggest pay-per-view of the year.

With Goldberg holding the Universal Championship, canceling the match seems unlikely. Management has to decide if it wants to feed him an easy target or pick someone who will bring the belt back to SmackDown.

Let's look at the best option to replace Reigns in his match against Goldberg for both scenarios.

