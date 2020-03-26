2020 US Open at Winged Foot Reportedly Postponed Because of Coronavirus

Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

The U.S. Open reportedly will not take place as scheduled from June 18-21.

Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post reported the major will be postponed until later in the summer because of the coronavirus pandemic but will still take place at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. It will be the 120th edition of the tournament whenever it does occur.

This is the same fate as April's Masters and May's PGA Championship, which were both postponed as well.

Cannizzaro noted New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order that required non-essential workforce to stay home as the state deals with the coronavirus. United States Golf Association personnel were forced to leave the club, and construction for the tournament stopped.

What's more, Winged Foot is indefinitely closed.

"[We] remain hopeful about late in the summer, [maybe] early September," a source told Cannizzaro while saying the club is "optimistic" the tournament will remain at Winged Foot.

The U.S. Open was last canceled in 1945 because of World War II.

There is still uncertainty across the sports world as the pandemic unfolds, and Bob Harig of ESPN.com noted delaying the U.S. Open will lead to "some juggling of tournaments and dates by the PGA Tour if and when the golf schedule resumes."

With the Masters possibly taking place in October, the PGA Championship potentially taking over July dates that were reserved for the postponed 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, The Open scheduled for July 16-19 and the U.S. Open now in limbo, the four majors will likely need to be squeezed together in the calendar if they are all going to happen this year.