NFL Management Council 'Unanimous' That 2020 Draft Should Happen as Scheduled

The NFL draft is still on track to happen from April 23 to 25.

On Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to teams saying the NFL Management Council Executive Committee "was unanimous and unequivocal that the Draft should go forward as scheduled."

Pelissero shared the memo that also revealed Goodell has discussed keeping the draft as scheduled with owners, executives and coaches despite concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The commissioner said there is "widespread support for the CEC's conclusion."

This year's draft was scheduled to take place in front of thousands of fans in Las Vegas, where the Raiders will play this season, but all public festivities surrounding it were canceled because of the coronavirus.

It will still be broadcast on television but have a different feel than in previous years when Goodell would announce the picks to booing and cheering fans and then embrace the rookies after they made it on stage.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the league plans on incorporating charitable efforts into the draft to help those in need because of the pandemic.

Goodell's memo comes after Schefter and Dianna Russini reported on Tuesday that the league's general manager subcommittee recommended to the commissioner the draft be postponed out of concern that there is not enough time to evaluate players with offseason activities canceled, facilities closed and difficulties conducting physicals and gathering more information.

There was also concern about a potential competitive advantage issue if some of the teams could be in their facilities during the draft while others could not because of lockdowns and various public health measures.

Alas, Goodell made it clear the draft will not be postponed.