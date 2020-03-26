Stephen Curry Surprises USC Students, Drops In on Remote-Class Video Call

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Steph Curry surprised a group of USC students Thursday by dropping in on an online class call, according to video posted by a student in the class:

The video itself is brief, with the Golden State Warriors star discussing ways to keep people in the workforce. The context of the appearance is unclear.

Regardless, it's clear the students in the class were listening intently as Curry spoke.

The Davidson College alum had a busy day on social media Thursday, conducting an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, about the COVID-19 pandemic. That video can be seen on Curry's Instagram story.