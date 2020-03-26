Bruce Arians Says Bucs Won't Sign Antonio Brown: 'It's Just Not Gonna Happen'

Eric Espada/Getty Images

It doesn't look like Tom Brady and Antonio Brown will be getting back together in Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians shot the idea down during an interview with Tiki & Tierney on Thursday.

"It's not gonna happen," he said of potentially adding the wide receiver. "There's no room. It's just not gonna happen. It's just not a fit here."

Arians also went on to say Brown is "not a fit in our locker room."

