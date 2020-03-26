Bruce Arians Says Bucs Won't Sign Antonio Brown: 'It's Just Not Gonna Happen'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2020

MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 15: Antonio Brown #17 of the New England Patriots celebrates with Tom Brady #12 after catching a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)
Eric Espada/Getty Images

It doesn't look like Tom Brady and Antonio Brown will be getting back together in Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians shot the idea down during an interview with Tiki & Tierney on Thursday.

"It's not gonna happen," he said of potentially adding the wide receiver. "There's no room. It's just not gonna happen. It's just not a fit here."

Arians also went on to say Brown is "not a fit in our locker room."

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

