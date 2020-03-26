Nets' Garrett Temple Studying for LSAT During NBA's Coronavirus Hiatus

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 26: Garrett Temple #17 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena on February 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)
Will Newton/Getty Images

While many people around the NBA have been struggling to fill the time while the league is on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Brooklyn Nets guard Garrett Temple is being productive with his time off.

The LSU grad said Thursday he has been studying for the LSAT in preparation for law school:

"I've actually started practicing for the LSAT prep," Temple said (h/t Cameron Fields of Nets Wire). "I'm a person that has thought about going to law school when I finish playing. What's not a better time than now to be able to put in three to four hours a day of studying for a test that allows me to get into law school. That's what I'm doing right now."  

Temple said he's thought about going to law school for the last three-to-four years, and his dad steered him in that direction even though he was thinking of pursuing an MBA. The suspension of the 2019-20 season has provided him with enough time to work on that goal.

The 33-year-old said he's also spoken to several lawyers, including Bryan Stevenson, on whom the movie Just Mercy was based. 

Other NBA players have spent their time playing video games and making TikTok videos, but Temple could get something different out of the hiatus.

