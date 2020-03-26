Video: Donovan Mitchell, Jazz Beat Ronnie 2K, Mavs in NBA 2K20's Latest #2KSim

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Donovan Mitchell is often tasked with being the closer for the real-life Utah Jazz, and that was the case Thursday in the virtual world as he took over down the stretch to beat Ronnie 2K, 101-94, in a Twitch stream.

The virtual Mitchell finished with 34 points, three assists, two rebounds and three steals. Ronnie 2K's Mavericks team was led by a 21-point, 10-rebound effort from Dwight Powell.

The game was a back-and-forth affair before Mitchell's Jazz took over in the fourth quarter.

Audio issues made it difficult to hear Mitchell for most of the broadcast, but he was able to tell Ronnie 2K he was feeling healthy after being diagnosed with the coronavirus two weeks ago. Mitchell and teammate Rudy Gobert were the first two NBA players known to test positive for the virus.

NBA 2K has been running daily sims featuring celebrities and athletes going head-to-head against Ronnie 2K with the NBA season indefinitely postponed. Rapper Quavo defeated Ronnie 2K during Tuesday's live stream.