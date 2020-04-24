Clyde Edwards-Helaire Drafted by Kansas City: Chiefs' Depth Chart After Round 1

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the author of one of LSU's greatest individual performances in its football program history, is now a Kansas City Chief after the running back went 32nd overall in the 2020 draft.

The 21-year-old gained 1,857 scrimmage yards and scored 17 touchdowns for the national champions last year, and he shined his brightest with 180 scrimmage yards and four scores in a 46-41 road win over Alabama last November.

That victory helped propel LSU to the national title as the Tigers cruised the rest of the way, winning all of its games afterward by 17 or more points.

Here's a peek into how Edwards-Helaire slots into Kansas City's depth chart as it stands following the selection, as well as more notes on the draft's 32nd overall pick.

Depth Chart

QB: Patrick Mahomes, Chad Henne

RB: Damien Williams/Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Darwin Thompson



WR 1: Tyreek Hill

WR 2: Sammy Watkins

WR 3: Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson

TE: Travis Kelce, Deon Yelder

LT: Eric Fisher, Martinas Rankin

LG: Nick Allegretti, Andrew Wylie

C: Austin Reiter

RG: Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Ryan Hunter

RT: Mitchell Schwartz, Mike Remmers

Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

Draft analysts are bullish on the 5'7", 207-pound back's pro prospects, with Lance Zierlein of NFL.com comparing him to free-agent running back Devonta Freeman (3,175 scrimmage yards and 27 touchdowns from 2015-2016) and saying the following:

"Compact, sudden back who runs low to the ground with power and balance to break tackles and the agility to bob, weave and shake them in tight quarters. Edwards-Helaire runs with instinctive eyes and quick-cut foot speed. He doesn't really have tells or tendencies and can alter the rush track when needed, which makes him so unpredictable for defenses.

"While he can create for himself, he's better off working inside-out as NFL linebackers might be able to outflank him on pure outside runs. He has pop behind his pads but lacks short-yardage size. He has the talent to become a good, three-down back in time, but needs to improve in pass protection."

Zierlein ranked Edwards-Helaire third on his list of draft-eligible running backs.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller rated him second on his running back list and 25th overall on the big board. He wrote that he has the best vision of any back in the draft.

That's hard to argue given Edwards-Helaire's penchant for finding gaps to slither through as he ran for an astronomical 6.6 yards per carry last year.

Edwards-Helaire couldn't have found himself in a much better spot than Kansas City, the home of the Super Bowl XLIV champions and a potential dynasty.

The former LSU star should slot alongside Damien Williams on the running back depth chart and form a great one-two punch with the Super Bowl LIII hero. Of note, he should be a monster on passing downs, with Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network saying on ESPN's broadcast that he should see a high volume of targets.

Ultimately, the Chiefs' offense is among the best (if not the best) in the league, and Edwards-Helaire should find tremendous success right away.