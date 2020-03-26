College Basketball Coaches Reveal Favorite TV Shows, Movies to Watch at Home

Paul Montello/Associated Press

With college basketball coaches around the country left without any tournaments to play in, and unable to recruit, due to the coronavirus pandemic, that's allowed a handful of them to spend more time at home than they're used to.

Kentucky head coach John Calipari said during a virtual press conference recently that he can't remember the last time he was at home for this many days in a row.

Now some of the hardest-working coaches in college sports are using the downtime to catch up on movies and television. Jeff Goodman at Stadium compiled a list of what 337 different coaches are watching these days, and the results are fantastic.

Among some of the most common shows were Seinfeld, The Office, The West Wing, Breaking Bad and Curb Your Enthusiasm, while 41 coaches listed The Shawshank Redemption as the movie they're most likely to watch. Hoosiers was another top choice, with 15 coaches naming the classic hoops film.

Among blue-blood coaches, Calipari is watching Alaska: The Last Frontier and The Godfather, North Carolina's Roy Williams is tuning into reruns of Magnum, P.I., Kansas' Bill Self is taking in Chicago P.D. and the film Gladiator, and Duke's Mike Krzyzewski is relaxing with Blue Bloods and Legends of the Fall.

A few other standouts include Providence coach Ed Cooley throwing on Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, while Villanova's Jay Wright is throwing on Goodfellas.

Tony Jasick in Jacksonville might have the most diverse selection, picking the Taken trilogy for his movie selection while binging The Bachelor on TV. Down in Auburn, Bruce Pearl is flipping between Family Guy and Forrest Gump.

Sadly, new Iona head coach Rick Pitino did not respond to the survey.