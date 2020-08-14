5-Star PG Prospect Kennedy Chandler Commits to Tennessee over Duke, Kentucky

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Tennessee received a commitment Friday from Kennedy Chandler, one of the top prospects in the 2021 college basketball recruiting class.

ESPN's Jeff Borzello reported the point guard's choice of the Volunteers:

He selected the Vols amid offers from Duke, Kentucky, UNC and several other high-profile programs.

Chandler is a 5-star prospect and the No. 11 overall player in the 2021 class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He's also listed as the best point guard and the No. 1 recruit from Kansas.

The dynamic playmaker's stock has rocketed over the past year, which led to offers from numerous elite basketball programs across the country.

"It has been crazy," he told Rivals' Corey Evans in December. "A lot of schools have been reaching out, calling me, texting me, and right now, I am just enjoying the process and getting ready for the season ahead."

Chandler is a terrific slasher with a lightning-quick first step, the ability to finish with either hand around the rim and no trouble contending with size in the paint. He's also displayed great vision to find open teammates after forcing the opposing defense to collapse.

The 6'1", 165-pound guard is still developing his outside shot, which will be essential for him to eventually become a top NBA draft prospect, and he'll need to continue filling out his frame in order to round out his game defensively.

Chandler should emerge as an immediate-impact player for Rick Barnes at Tennessee. At minimum, he's showcased the offensive skill set necessary to provide a spark off the bench as the primary ball-handler for the second unit, but he figures to play a larger role by the end of his freshman season.

His stay with the Vols may be a short one, however, especially if he shines during his first collegiate campaign to bolster his draft status for 2022.