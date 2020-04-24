Zack Moss Drafted by Bills: Buffalo's Updated Depth Chart After Round 3

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills have drafted former Utah running back Zack Moss with the 86th overall pick Friday.

Buffalo figures to utilize Moss immediately as a complement to running back Devin Singletary based on an updated depth chart:

QB - Josh Allen, Matt Barkley

RB - Devin Singletary/Zack Moss

WR 1 - Stefon Diggs

WR 2 - John Brown

WR 3 - Cole Beasley, Isaiah McKenzie

TE - Dawson Knox, Tyler Kroft

LT - Dion Dawkins, Ty Nsekhe

LG - Quinton Spain, Ike Boettger

C - Mitch Morse, Jon Feliciano

RG - Jon Feliciano, Spencer Long

RT - Cody Ford, Victor Salako

Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked the 22-year-old as the sixth-best back in the 2020 class on his final big board.

Moss was a workhorse in four collegiate seasons, especially in the last three. The 5'9", 223-pounder recorded 1,000-yard rushing campaigns as a sophomore, junior and senior. He saved his best for last, producing a career-high 1,416 yards and 15 touchdowns on 235 carries plus 388 yards and two touchdowns on 28 catches across 13 games.

The Florida native was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year—the first Utah player to earn the honor—with eight 100-yard rushing games, including one 203-yard performance, for the 11-3 Utes.

Moss' 1,416 yards ranked 14th among FBS Division I running backs, while his 15 touchdowns were tied for 13th and 108.9 yards per game slotted him at 12th.

He was able to record 1,096 yards and 11 touchdowns on 179 rushes as a junior in 2018 despite suffering a season-ending knee injury during an early November practice.

Concerns about the stability of Moss' knee were eased on April 9:

At February's combine, Moss ran the 40-yard dash in 4.65 seconds and recorded a 4.37-second 20-yard shuttle. He showed improvement at a private workout last month, taking the place of his canceled pro day due to the coronavirus pandemic:

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein compared Moss to former Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl back Marion Barber III:

"Watching Moss' game tape is like watching an exercise in controlled violence on just about every carry, but his vision, balance, patience and wiggle are additional skills that help to make him a well-rounded runner. There is some wear and tear that could lend additional importance to his medicals and he may need to become more discerning with his physical challenges if he wants to see a second contract. He is a great fit for gap and inside zone-heavy rushing attacks and could become an effective, instant starter."

Buffalo's running attack ranked eighth in rushing yards in 2019 behind 775 from Singletary.