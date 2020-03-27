49ers Rumors: Latest on Odell Beckham Trade, Kyle Juszczyk Contract, More

Gary Landers/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers were within just 11 points of a Super Bowl victory against the Kansas City Chiefs last season. Now they are looking to retool and stay ahead of the pack for 2020. A major component of that Super Bowl defeat was the inefficacy of San Francisco's passing game, and much of this offseason will center around ameliorating that facet of Kyle Shanahan's offense.

So far, it hasn't been pretty.

Emmanuel Sanders has left for the New Orleans Saints, Jay Glazer reported that an Odell Beckham Jr. trade is unlikely despite initial buzz, and the team hasn't made any headway on a new contract for jack-of-all-trades fullback Kyle Juszczyk, per KNBR's Jake Hutchinson.

On the plus side, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport indicated that the 49ers have reportedly signed veteran speedster Travis Benjamin.

Against the Chiefs, no 49ers pass-catcher exceeded 42 yards and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was held to just 219 yards and one touchdown—with two interceptions icing a losing cake.

If teams follow Kansas City's blueprint and double George Kittle on nearly every possession, San Francisco is left relying on an awkward assortment of receivers. Former second-round pick Deebo Samuel is already showing signs of elite play, but at 6'0" and 216 pounds without great speed, he is better suited to gadget work where the ball can find him in space to make things happen after the catch.

Other than Samuel, the group is unpredictable. Former second-rounder Dante Pettis was a bright spot in 2018 before dropping into Shanahan's dog house and eventually leagues down the depth chart (he was inactive for the Super Bowl). Undrafted free-agent Kendrick Bourne has his moments and can improve at just 24 years old, but leading the team in receiving during the Super Bowl feels less impressive when it was just 42 yards on two catches.

Of the team's remaining pass-catchers, Juszczyk had the fourth-most receiving yards in 2019—and that's despite missing four games. He is a key cog to the team's offense and, while he is under contract for this upcoming season, it will be a shock if they don't agree to terms on a longer-term extension by the season's start.

Further out wide, Sanders is gone, and 49ers faithful were hoping that Beckham Jr. could be the answer to a misguided receiving room. But Glazer has shot that down, noting that the team is "trying to rebuild draft capital, not give up draft capital."

The Benjamin deal is fine for depth and veteran presence, but it ultimately fails to move the needle as he fits the exact mold that Marquise Goodwin does. Both are smaller veteran receivers with blazing speed and unproductive 2019 seasons, partially impacted by injury. Benjamin is 5'10", 30 years old and ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash. Goodwin is 5'9", 29 years old and ran a 4.27.

Goodwin missed the latter half of the year in 2019, and Benjamin missed the latter two thirds. This is purely a depth move and each provides injury insurance for his counterpart, keeping a speedster out wide for Garoppolo at all times.

What this suggests is that the 49ers will go after a receiver in the early to mid-rounds of this year's draft. It's an absolutely stacked class, and San Francisco should be able to take a shot on a bigger receiver that complements the pieces they already have.

Even if the 49ers don't go after projected first-rounders like 6'1" Jerry Jeudy or 6'2" CeeDee Lamb with their first-round pick, they should be able to snag a guy like 6'4" Tee Higgins or 6'1" Laviska Shenault Jr. in the second or third rounds.