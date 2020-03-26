MLB, Fanatics Agree to Produce Masks, Gowns Instead of Jerseys Amid COVID-19

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2020

Philadelphia 76ers co-owner and Fanatics executive chairman Michael Rubin speaks at a gathering to push for drastic changes to Pennsylvania's probation system, in Philadelphia, Tuesday, April 2, 2019. House Democratic Whip Jordan Harris on Tuesday announced he will soon introduce a bill designed to result in fewer people on parole and for shorter periods of time. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin announced Thursday he has converted a factory that makes MLB jerseys into one that makes masks and gowns for health workers. 

The products will go to frontline medical workers and hospitals working to treat the coronavirus pandemic.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Attorney General Josh Shapiro requested help over the past week, while MLB commissioner Rob Manfred also agreed to halting production of MLB jerseys.

ESPN's Jeff Passan provided another view of the equipment:

"We're fortunate to have this giant factory in Pennsylvania that makes all these baseball jerseys," Rubin told John Clark of NBC Sports, "and to have the commissioner of baseball behind us, and to have the governor and attorney general saying, 'How do we make a difference?' ... If you can make a difference, you've gotta go out and do that."

Though the masks and gowns will initially go across Pennsylvania, Rubin noted they will eventually go to help those in New Jersey and New York.

New York has had more confirmed cases than any state in the country with over 37,000 infected by COVID-19, per CNN. New Jersey has the second-most cases with over 6,000 as of Thursday.

Rubin is also a part owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, two teams that initially planned to reduce salaries for full-time workers but eventually reversed course

Video Play Button

Related

    Dreaming of Opening Day 💭

    Baseball's eventual return and a fresh sports calendar are both important.

    @ScottMillerBbl is in the comments section now to talk ball.

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Dreaming of Opening Day 💭

    Scott Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Most Epic Bat Flips in MLB History 🙌

    We rank the best flips of all time

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Most Epic Bat Flips in MLB History 🙌

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    Updating Tracker for COVID-19 News

    • Marcus Smart has COVID-19 • Two Lakers players have coronavirus • Saints HC Sean Payton has COVID-19 • Updates from NFL, NBA, NHL, MLS and more ➡️

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Updating Tracker for COVID-19 News

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: MLB Draft Likely to Be in July; May Be Shortened with Bonus Deferrals

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: MLB Draft Likely to Be in July; May Be Shortened with Bonus Deferrals

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report