Report: NBA Considering Las Vegas Among Options to Finish Season After COVID-19

David Banks/Associated Press

The NBA is reportedly considering Las Vegas as a centralized, neutral site for games if the league is able to complete the 2019-20 season.

Jabari Young of CNBC reported team executives prefer Vegas as the location for the resumed season, rather than having teams travel to maintain home-court advantage. The NBA said it is considering numerous scenarios but is "not close" to formalizing a plan.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

