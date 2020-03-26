Report: NBA Considering Las Vegas Among Options to Finish Season After COVID-19

Report: NBA Considering Las Vegas Among Options to Finish Season After COVID-19March 26, 2020
David Banks/Associated Press
The NBA is reportedly considering Las Vegas as a centralized, neutral site for games if the league is able to complete the 2019-20 season.
Jabari Young of CNBC reported team executives prefer Vegas as the location for the resumed season, rather than having teams travel to maintain home-court advantage. The NBA said it is considering numerous scenarios but is "not close" to formalizing a plan.
