Report: NBA Considering Las Vegas Among Options to Finish Season After COVID-19

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2020

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver unveils the NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award during a news conference Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks/Associated Press

The NBA is reportedly considering Las Vegas as a centralized, neutral site for games if the league is able to complete the 2019-20 season.

Jabari Young of CNBC reported team executives prefer Vegas as the location for the resumed season, rather than having teams travel to maintain home-court advantage. The NBA said it is considering numerous scenarios but is "not close" to formalizing a plan.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

