Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott Will Be One of Highest-Paid QBs with New Contract

Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott Will Be One of Highest-Paid QBs with New ContractMarch 26, 2020
Tom Pennington/Getty Images
The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott are reportedly "actively talking" about a contract extension that would make him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.
Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update Thursday:
