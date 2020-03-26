Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott Will Be One of Highest-Paid QBs with New Contract

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2020

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 29: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates in the third quarter against the Washington Redskins in the game at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott are reportedly "actively talking" about a contract extension that would make him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update Thursday:

                 

