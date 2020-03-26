Indy 500 Postponed from May 24 to August 23 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

R Brent Smith/Associated Press

The Indianapolis 500 has been postponed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Per an official announcement from IndyCar, the race has been rescheduled from its traditional Memorial Day weekend spot on May 24 to August 23.

IndyCar owner Roger Penske spoke about the decision:

"The Month of May at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is my favorite time of year, and like our fans, I am disappointed that we have had to reschedule the Indianapolis 500. However, the health and safety of our event participants and spectators is our top priority, and we believe that postponing the event is the responsible decision with the conditions and restrictions we are facing. We will continue to focus on ways we can enhance the customer experience in the months ahead, and I'm confident we will welcome fans with a transformed facility and a global spectacle when we run the world's greatest race."

There had been growing speculation that the Indianapolis 500 would have to be delayed in the wake of the CDC's March 15 recommendation that all gatherings of more than 10 people be postponed or canceled for eight weeks.

On March 16, IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway said in a joint statement they were "planning for all contingencies and will be prepared to run the GMR Grand Prix and Indy 500 as the COVID-19 situation permits.”

The Indianapolis 500 has been held in late May since the race's inception in 1911. It was moved to the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend beginning in 1974.

This year will mark the first time in the 104-year history of the race that it won't take place in the month of May.