Lamar Jackson Suing Amazon over Unlicensed Merchandise's Use of His Likeness

Lamar Jackson has filed a lawsuit against Amazon over third-party vendors allegedly using the website to sell unlicensed merchandise featuring his likeness and name.

In the lawsuit, a copy of which was obtained by TMZ Sports, the Baltimore Ravens star claims there are T-shirts and hooded sweaters available for purchase that "use his name, likeness, image and persona for commercial gain without permission."

TMZ noted that pirated versions of "Lamarvelous" shirts, "Action Jackson" T-shirts and "Not Bad For A Running Back" hoodies are among the items being sold.

Jackson is suing Amazon for damages and demanding the online marketplace stop selling the merchandise.

After Baltimore's 59-10 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, Jackson told reporters his five-touchdown performance was "not bad for a running back." The joke was a reference to some criticism of his passing skills and suggestions that he should switch positions in the NFL prior to the 2018 draft.

Jackson filed for a trademark of three phrases in January, including "not bad for a running back." Ravens fanshops have also been selling officially licensed "Lamarvelous" and "Action Jackson" apparel.

Last season was Jackson's first full year as Baltimore's starting quarterback. He was named NFL MVP after throwing for 3,127 yards, running for 1,206 yards and accounting for 43 total touchdowns.