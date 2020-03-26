Lamar Jackson Suing Amazon over Unlicensed Merchandise's Use of His Likeness

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 26, 2020

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

Lamar Jackson has filed a lawsuit against Amazon over third-party vendors allegedly using the website to sell unlicensed merchandise featuring his likeness and name.  

In the lawsuit, a copy of which was obtained by TMZ Sports, the Baltimore Ravens star claims there are T-shirts and hooded sweaters available for purchase that "use his name, likeness, image and persona for commercial gain without permission." 

TMZ noted that pirated versions of "Lamarvelous" shirts, "Action Jackson" T-shirts and "Not Bad For A Running Back" hoodies are among the items being sold. 

Jackson is suing Amazon for damages and demanding the online marketplace stop selling the merchandise. 

After Baltimore's 59-10 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, Jackson told reporters his five-touchdown performance was "not bad for a running back." The joke was a reference to some criticism of his passing skills and suggestions that he should switch positions in the NFL prior to the 2018 draft. 

Jackson filed for a trademark of three phrases in January, including "not bad for a running back." Ravens fanshops have also been selling officially licensed "Lamarvelous" and "Action Jackson" apparel. 

Last season was Jackson's first full year as Baltimore's starting quarterback. He was named NFL MVP after throwing for 3,127 yards, running for 1,206 yards and accounting for 43 total touchdowns. 

Video Play Button

 

Related

    Brees Giving $5M to Louisiana 👏

    QB announces he and his wife Brittany will donate $5M to coronavirus relief efforts

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brees Giving $5M to Louisiana 👏

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Cam: 'They Gave Up on Me' 🗣️

    Newton shows he's hungry for another shot in IG workout video 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Cam: 'They Gave Up on Me' 🗣️

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Ravens President Not Optimistic About Rookie Camp, Spring OTAs

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    Ravens President Not Optimistic About Rookie Camp, Spring OTAs

    Maven
    via Maven

    Biggest Stars Who May Be Traded

    B/R's list of names who could be on the move after a wild FA period ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Biggest Stars Who May Be Traded

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report