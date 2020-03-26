Hawks' Trae Young Talks Playing Call of Duty, Missing NBA amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young said Wednesday he's turned to video games to satisfy his competitive itch with the 2019-20 NBA season indefinitely delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Young told Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated he's not usually a major gamer, but that's changed in recent weeks because of COVID-19. His title of choice is Call of Duty, which recently released a hugely popular battle royale mode named Warzone.

"I don't usually play video games too much," the 21-year-old said. "Now that I have a lot of time, that is all I have really been doing. I have been really just trying to play a lot of video games [to improve] so I can play online, play in front of fans."

Young noted it's not the same as taking to the court on a nightly basis, though.

"I miss playing a lot. I miss playing five[-on-five]," the Texas native said. "Miss playing with my teammates. I miss being around our fans. I miss playing on the road. I miss it a lot right now, especially because you can't do anything other than be in our houses and play video games and play on basketball goals at our houses.

"This time definitely makes you appreciate things you have. It makes me appreciate the game I love at the highest level a lot more."

