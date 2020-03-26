Keith Middlebrook Arrested; Allegedly Lied About COVID-19 Cure, Magic Johnson

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2020

Magic Johnson accepts the lifetime achievement award at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Keith Middlebrook was arrested by the FBI on Wednesday after allegedly stating his company, Quantum Prevention CV, discovered a "patent-pending cure" for the coronavirus and had Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson among its early investors.

TMZ Sports reported the Southern California resident is said to have delivered pills to an undercover agent and promised profits of $200 to $300 million on a $1 million investment. He's been charged with wire fraud and faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

The FBI also allegedly checked with Johnson, who said he had no knowledge of Middlebrook or his company, per TMZ. Johnson was also said to be listed by the company as a member of its board of directors.

Meagan Flynn of the Washington Post noted Middlebrook posted videos on Instagram alleging his "cure," which included unnamed pills and an injection, would both cure someone with the disease and prevent someone from getting it in the future.

"Not only did I make the cure, but this pill right here is the prevention," he said in a video. "Meaning, if I walk into the Staples Center and everyone's testing coronavirus positive, I can't contract it. It's impossible. ... I have what makes you immune to the coronavirus."

Middlebrook, an actor who played a small role in the baseball movie Moneyball, also said he'd spoken with Robert Goldman, a member of the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, and would soon receive an "emergency order" to mass produce his cure, per Flynn.

Video Play Button

"It's the mainstream media and the left that are trying to take down Donald Trump, who's created the No. 1 greatest economy in history," he said in a video. "You don't have to go along with a mainstream media pandemic havoc environment, a pandemonium environment created by the mainstream media. This is your time to shine."

Paul Delacourt, assistant director of the FBI's Los Angeles field office, said in a statement to the Washington Post to remain wary of schemes with false claims about COVID-19 cures.

"As the country reacts to the current crisis, and while many suffer from losing a loved one or losing their livelihood, the last thing Americans need are con-artists who hawk miracle cures they know are not tested, guaranteed, nor approved," Delacourt said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, previously said the earliest a COVID-19 vaccine would be available is between a year and 18 months.

Related

    NBA Players Are Bored Like You

    No one to talk to. Looking at TikToks. Myles Turner, Enes Kanter and others detail what they're doing during the hiatus 😷

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Players Are Bored Like You

    Yaron Weitzman
    via Bleacher Report

    Pro Comparisons for Projected Top NBA Picks

    @Jonwass reveals his historic and current comps for the likely lottery picks 👉

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Pro Comparisons for Projected Top NBA Picks

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: KAT's Dad Is 'Recovering Well'

    Karl Towns Sr. spent multiple days in the hospital after also testing positive for COVID-19

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: KAT's Dad Is 'Recovering Well'

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Christian Wood Fully Healthy 🙏

    Wood's agent says Pistons big man has 'fully recovered' from COVID-19

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Christian Wood Fully Healthy 🙏

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report