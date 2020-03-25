Donovan Mitchell, Royce O'Neale Play Call of Duty with Ninja

Donovan Mitchell, Royce O'Neale Play Call of Duty with NinjaMarch 26, 2020
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, teammate Royce O'Neale and professional gamer and Fortnite streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins played Call of Duty: Modern Warfare together on Wednesday.
Mitchell announced the stream earlier in the day:
O'Neale then said he wanted to jump into the mix and received the invite from Mitchell:
Mitchell then posted the Twitch stream:
Mitchell is in self-quarantine after he was diagnosed with COVID-19. He is one of at least 14 NBA players to have a confirmed positive case, per Colin Ward-Henninger and Jack Maloney of CBS Sports.
The third-year pro and one-time All-Star spoke with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts about his experience with COVID-19, noting his self-quarantine status and that he's playing video games to help pass the time.
Good Morning America @GMA
EXCLUSIVE: “I think that’s the scariest part about this virus is that you may seem fine.” @NBA star @spidadmitchell speaks out for the first time from isolation since being diagnosed with COVID-19, despite being “asymptomatic.” https://t.co/i9rZzYvW4s https://t.co/wZJBteQjtV
The Jazz guard recently participated in a Call of Duty tournament held by SLAM, which featured two teams in a best-of-seven series. Mitchell's six-man team lost 4-3 after nearly coming back from a 3-0 deficit.
The NBA suspended play on Wednesday, March 11, after Mitchell's teammate, center Rudy Gobert, tested positive for COVID-19. There is no timetable for its return, but Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told WFAA that he believed games could begin again by mid-May.
