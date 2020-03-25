Karl-Anthony Towns' Father 'Recovering Well' from the Coronavirus

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Karl-Anthony Towns' father is "recovering well" after reportedly testing positive for the coronavirus, according to ESPN's Malika Andrews.

Karl Sr. and Towns' mother, Jacqueline Cruz, both began feeling ill last week and were subsequently taken to the hospital. While Towns' father was released and instructed to self-quarantine, the Minnesota Timberwolves star released an emotional video announcing his mother had been placed in a medically induced coma while remaining on a ventilator as she continues her fight against COVID-19.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.