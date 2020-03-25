Karl-Anthony Towns' Father 'Recovering Well' from the Coronavirus

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIMarch 26, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 11: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves hugs his parents, Karl and Jackie Towns after winning the game against the Denver Nuggets on April 11, 2018 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Nuggets 112-106. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Karl-Anthony Towns' father is "recovering well" after reportedly testing positive for the coronavirus, according to ESPN's Malika Andrews.  

Karl Sr. and Towns' mother, Jacqueline Cruz, both began feeling ill last week and were subsequently taken to the hospital. While Towns' father was released and instructed to self-quarantine, the Minnesota Timberwolves star released an emotional video announcing his mother had been placed in a medically induced coma while remaining on a ventilator as she continues her fight against COVID-19. 

