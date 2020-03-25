Redskins Rumors: Ex-Giants WR Cody Latimer Agrees to Contract

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Wide receiver Cody Latimer is reportedly staying in the NFC East.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Washington agreed to a deal with the Indiana University product on Wednesday. Latimer played the first four seasons of his career on the Denver Broncos after they selected him with a second-round pick in 2014, and he spent the last two seasons on the New York Giants.

Latimer has not been much of a statistical factor since breaking into the NFL.

He failed to reach even 100 receiving yards in any of his first three seasons and set career highs in 2019 with an unspectacular 24 catches for 300 yards. It looked like he was well on his way to a productive season when he tallied 74 receiving yards in the opener against the Dallas Cowboys, but he didn't top 44 in a single other contest.

Latimer will try to find more of a role in a Washington offense that isn't exactly loaded with game-changing wide receivers.

While Terry McLaurin looked like a star in the making with 919 receiving yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie in 2019, running back Chris Thompson was second on the team with 378 receiving yards.

There figures to be an opportunity for Latimer to compete for playing time in an offense attempting to make strides with Dwayne Haskins under center.